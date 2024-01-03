Sizzle, flip, flapjack: The University Kiwanis pancake fest is coming up

The University Kiwanis 68th Annual Pancake Festival will bring the usual delightful suspects — pancakes browning on the griddle and sausage sizzling — to Wichita Falls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.

Tickets are on sale for the fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit University Kiwanis Club, according to the club's website. The event offers 12 hours of all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage at the ag center at 111 N. Burnett.

Tickets are $11 in advance and $12 at the door. They are on sale at all United Supermarkets in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and Iowa Park. Vendor booth rentals are also available.

Thousands of sausae patties are cooked at the University Kiwanis Club's Annual Pancake Festival Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.

Tickets and boxes of sausage can also be purchased online. Online purchases will close Jan. 25. Four Stars Auto Ranch is the premier sponsor this year.

For many in North Texas, it's a tradition to feast on pancakes to help the University Kiwanis Club help build a better community, one child at a time.

Here is a taste of club members' projects:

University Kiwanis Park Playgrounds

Circle K

Key Clubs at Hirschi, Rider, and Wichita Falls High School

Builders Club at Barwise Middle School

Kate Haynes Elementary BUG (Bring Up Grades)

Junior Livestock Show

City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt

SAFB Adopted Squadron,

ARC (Camp Harmony)

Children's Miracle Network

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Kiwanis International

Petrolia Elementary Terrific Kids

