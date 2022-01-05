SJ County judge arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after Stockton crash

Michael Mulvihill, right, is congratulated by then-San Joaquin County Sheriff Steven Moore after Mulvihill was sworn in as a Superior Court judge during a Jan. 22, 2015, ceremony at the County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.

San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Michael Mulvihill was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a one-vehicle accident on Pacific Avenue near the Calaveras River about 6 p.m. New Year's Day.

No one was injured in the accident, said Officer Joseph Silva, a Stockton police spokesman.

A video shared with Sacramento news outlets shows a dark SUV colliding with a barrier on the left side of the road. A closer shot shows that the airbags have deployed and the front right fender is damaged.

Mulvihill's toxicology results are part of an ongoing investigation, Silva said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office referred the case to the attorney general for review to avoid any conflict, according to DA's Office spokesperson Elisa Bubak.

Mulvihill was sworn in as a Superior Court judge in 2015.

He joined the county prosecutor's office in 1998 and served as a lead felony prosecutor in the domestic violence unit, a gang prosecutor and a supervising deputy district attorney for the family crimes unit, among other positions.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: SJ Judge Michael Mulvihill arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash