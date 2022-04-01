SJC agrees to hear Carver appeal

Apr. 1—BEVERLY — The state's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal by James Carver, who is seeking medical parole from his 15 life sentences for the deadly 1984 Elliott Chambers fire.

The court also took the step of soliciting "friend of the court" briefs in the case, which deals with how the 2018 law creating medical parole should be interpreted and applied by the state's Department of Correction — and what the law means by "permanent debilitation."

Carver was convicted in 1989 of 15 counts of second-degree murder in the 1984 arson fire. Prosecutors said Carver set fire to bundles of newspapers because he was jealous that his former girlfriend was dating someone who lived in the building.

Carver has maintained that he did not set the fire, and has pursued a number of appeals and motions for a new trial. He has also declined to seek traditional parole.

Among those killed in the fire was a child staying with his grandmother. A memorial honoring the victims stands at the corner of Elliott and Rantoul streets in Beverly.

Carver, 57, suffers from a number of medical conditions, including cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer for which he has declined treatment, and vertigo due to a brain operation some years ago. He is not terminally ill, however.

A Salem Superior Court judge found last December that Carver, who still is able to independently get in and out of a wheelchair, dress himself and use the toilet, still poses a public safety risk if released.

Judge Jeffrey Karp cited a video taken inside a cell in June 2020, during a struggle with correctional officers, during which Carver managed to wrap his legs around an officer and throw a watch at him.

But Carver's lawyer, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, argues in her appeal that both the judge and Department of Correction Commissioner Carol Mici are misinterpreting the meaning of "permanent incapacitation."

Mici, Sullivan-Puccini wrote, has shown "continued disregard" for the requirements of the law, as well as a "repeated, erroneous interpretation" of the meaning of permanent incapacitation. This, Carver's attorney argues, "has resulted in delays and inconsistent decisions.

The court is asking for input on the questions of whether it was appropriate for Mici to consider Carver's ability to perform basic independent functions, the underlying seriousness of the crimes and whether he could carry out a similar crime if released, and the June 2020 struggle with officers, when deciding whether he still posed a public safety risk.

Arguments have not been scheduled in the matter.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

