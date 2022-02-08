SJC hears appeal in Salem murder

Feb. 8—SALEM — The lawyer for a man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in Salem says he was unfairly "compelled" to take the stand in his own defense after prosecutors and a judge refused to let him instead play a recording of his interview with police detectives in which he claimed he'd been provoked.

Douglas Steeves Jr., 56, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the Aug. 2, 2016, strangulation of Carmela Saunders, 48, in her Salem apartment.

A couple of hours after killing Saunders, Steeves showed up at the Salem police station just before 4 a.m. and told a sergeant on duty, "I killed my wife." Jurors were told about that admission.

On Monday, his appellate lawyer, Stephen Maidman, told the Supreme Judicial Court that jurors in Steeves' 2019 trial should have also been allowed to hear the recorded interview with state and Salem police detectives several hours after turning himself in, on a theory that it was all part of the same "conversation" he had with police that morning. Maidman suggested the interview included details provided by Steeves to support his claim that he "snapped" during an argument with Saunders, several hours after he'd received a phone call from a man he believed to have started dating her. That, the lawyer argued, would have supported a finding of manslaughter.

In order to get that information to the jury, Steeves had to take the stand during his trial, Maidman argued, calling that a violation of his rights.

"This case is all about the doctrine of verbal completeness," Maidman told the justices. Steeves' trial attorney, Ray Buso, tried to get portions of the 40-minute interview admitted, but trial Judge James Lang denied the request. Maidman said the prosecutor on the case 'knew it established a manslaughter defense (and) used the rules of evidence to keep it out."

"I've got to call you on that," Justice Serge Georges Jr. responded. "They didn't do anything but object, and the judge applied our rules of evidence."

Maidman argued that the rules should be changed.

Later, however, Justice Dahlia Wendlandt questioned his assertion that the recorded interview was, in fact, part of the same conversation, given that it involved two different officers, in a different location, three hours after the initial statement.

Emily Mello, an assistant district attorney handling the appeal for the Essex District Attorney's office, told the justices that what Steeves and his lawyers are asking is for the ability to present evidence "free from the adversarial process," without any chance for the prosecutor to cross-examine Steeves and — as happened — elicit potentially damaging testimony to undercut his claims.

Beyond that, she said, even if the recording had been played, there's no evidence he wouldn't still have taken the stand. Mello argued that Steeves' testimony under questioning by his attorney at the trial was "much more robust" than the 40-minute interview at the police station, likely because the justification he offered in that interview, the phone call, would not have been an adequate basis for a claim that he was suddenly provoked.

Maidman also took issue with the questioning of Steeves by the prosecutor, contending that prosecutor A.J. Camelio "harassed" and "humiliated" Steeves by asking him about his relationship with a Peabody woman at the same time he was accusing Saunders of being unfaithful during their separation, and introducing "salacious" texts between the two.

The prosecutor had introduced the evidence of a girlfriend, Mello argued, to show Steeves' state of mind in the weeks leading up to the murder of Saunders. The prosecutor also introduced texts Steeves sent to his and Saunders' daughter in which he referred to the victim with sexual vulgarities and wrote, "I'm ready to go to jail."

At one point during the cross-examination, Camelio asked Steeves point blank if that made him a "hypocrite," something Maidman claimed was an intentional effort to embarrass the defendant.

Mello told the court the trial prosecutor was completely within his rights to "get up and poke holes in" the defendant's story of sudden provocation and his portrayal of himself as a "loving husband."

She also defended the introduction of a letter written by Steeves from jail to the Peabody woman shortly before his 2019 trial, in which he blamed her for the entire episode because he believed the call had come from her former boyfriend, and not a man dating Saunders — something that also undercut his defense.

Maidman is asking that the court vacate Steeves' conviction or in the alternative reduce the verdict to manslaughter.

The justices took the appeal under advisement. The court typically issues decisions within three to four months.

Steeves is being held at the North Central Correctional Institute in Gardner.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

