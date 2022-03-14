SJC ponders how far prosecutors can go in 'humanizing' victims

Mar. 14—IPSWICH — During the first day of Cheng Sun's 2016 trial in the robbery and murder of Ipswich restaurant owner Shui Keung "Tony" Woo, jurors learned Woo's life story.

The jury learned in those opening moments of the trial, how Woo and his wife, Annie, came to the United States from China, worked day and night to save money, then opened the Majestic Dragon and became, as even a defense lawyer acknowledged, "a pillar of the community" in Ipswich.

They saw photos of Woo, and heard his son recall the last time he saw his dad at the restaurant, where Woo, 62, cooked a steak to celebrate his son's new job.

But did that effort to "humanize" the victim go too far? and does that entitle Sun, one of the three men convicted in Woo's 2011 bludgeoning death, to a new trial?

Sun's appellate lawyer is arguing that it does — going so far as to call it intentional "prosecutorial misconduct" — a claim an assistant district attorney handling the appeal called baseless and unfair.

"You raise some really good points," Supreme Judicial Court Justice Frank Gaziano told Joseph Kenneally, Sun's appellate lawyer, during the hearing Friday morning. Gaziano suggested that some of the information conveyed to jurors "seems a little over the top."

At the same time, Gaziano pointed out the "overwhelming" evidence against Sun, suggesting that even if the court decides the information about Woo was prejudicial, it might not be enough to reverse the conviction.

Kenneally argued that the SJC, while allowing prosecutors to submit a limited amount of evidence to humanize the victim of a crime, has never set out a specific limit.

"None of this was relevant," Kenneally told the court, citing the anecdote about the steak dinner and Woo's story of coming to America as a young man.

Kenneally suggested that Sun's trial lawyer was helpless to stop it, however, knowing that an objection at that point would have risked "alienating" the jurors. "An objection might do more harm than good," Kenneally said.

"How much is enough? Does this go over the top?" Gaziano asked the assistant district attorney handling the appeal, Kenneth Steinfield. "I think you said (in briefs) some of it was better left unsaid."

"Mr. Woo is incredibly sympathetic," like nearly all murder victims, Gaziano said, continuing to press the assistant district attorney. "Do you think a defense attorney can stand up during an opening statement and object when a prosecutor is talking about the great American success story?"

Steinfield said he believes the lawyer could have, possibly at sidebar or even prior to the trial. Steinfield pointed out that Sun's trial attorney knew the prosecutor was introducing the photo of Woo and calling Woo's son. "To say he was blindsided by the opening I don't think was fair," Steinfield argued.

"Isn't it problematic that this is the first thing the jury heard?" Justice Dahlia Wendlandt asked, later suggesting that the story of the steak dinner was "of marginal relevance."

Gaziano also again pressed the assistant district attorney. "What is the rule that comes out of this? What do we say to prosecutors?"

Steinfield pointed out that Gaziano was also the justice who wrote the 2019 opinion upholding co-defendant Sifa Lee's conviction, which was based on the same evidence — and largely similar testimony from Woo's son and statements by the prosecutor.

"You frankly had an overwhelming case," Gaziano told Steinfield. "There was no need for this."

Steinfield argued there was no intent or "calculated scheme" by the prosecutor — who is now a Superior Court judge — to bias the jurors against Sun. After the first day of what ended up being nearly a month-long trial, the prosecutor did not raise the issue again.

Kenneally, however, called it "the first chapter of the story the Commonwealth was going to give the jury."

"How does defense counsel put the brakes on that?" Kenneally asked.

Kenneally is also arguing that there was inadequate evidence of malice on the part of Sun to support a first-degree murder conviction, citing testimony by the third defendant, Jun Di Lin, who said Sun tried to stop Lee, who was beating Woo with a crowbar.

He said Sun thought he was simply going to a burglary that night.

Steinfield, as well as some of the justices, suggested that there was evidence to suggest Sun had already stabbed Woo by that point, and that Sun's motives for trying to halt the beating may not have been as altruistic as the defense suggested — he may have simply wanted to keep Woo alive long enough to open the safe. Ultimately, however, Woo collapsed before he could do so, and the three got away with only a small amount of cash from a register, leaving Woo to die in the small office where he sometimes slept to avoid a long drive home to Quincy.

"Isn't this a classic felony murder?" Gaziano asked Kenneally, who appeared confused by the question at first, telling the justice there was no plan or intent by Sun to kill someone that night.

"They go through a hole in the ceiling like Tom Cruise or something like that," Gaziano said.

Lee and Sun were found guilty of first-degree murder under theories of extreme atrocity or cruelty and in the commission of a felony and were sentenced to life in prison without parole. Lin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

(A year after Sun's trial, the SJC, in a 4-3 vote in an unrelated case, decided to amend the felony murder rule to require that prosecutors have to prove malice, but that ruling does not apply to cases before 2017; Gaziano was in the minority on that decision).

Justice David Lowy, who was the presiding judge in the trials, did not take part in Friday's hearing.

The court typically rules within three to four months.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

