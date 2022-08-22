After SJC ruling, judges now required to set bail in drunken driving fatalities

Aug. 22—SALEM — Days after the state's highest court ruled that defendants charged with killing someone while driving drunk or recklessly cannot be held without bail, a man charged with running down an Amesbury woman last November asked a Salem Superior Court judge to set bail in his case.

Deven Tanguay, 33, of Tewksbury, charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and other counts in a Nov. 19, 2021, crash on Folly Mill Road in Salisbury, has been held without bail since his arrest, after judges in Newburyport District and Salem Superior Court deemed him a danger to the public.

But on Aug. 12, the Supreme Judicial Court found in a South Shore case that the section of the state's bail law allowing judges to detain someone as a danger does not apply to vehicular homicide or manslaughter cases where someone's conduct was reckless but not intentional. The court upheld a lower court judge's decision to release a man named Roland Escobar while he awaits trial on charges in a Taunton fatality.

Tanguay was the first defendant in Essex County to request release as a result of the ruling. Other requests are expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

Rebecca Bartczak, 39, a mother and grandmother, was riding her bike home around 11 p.m. when she was struck, head on, by Tanguay's Chevrolet pickup truck.

Prosecutor Michael Varone said the truck failed to negotiate a curve in the road and veered into the oncoming lane and then onto the shoulder where Bartczak was riding. The driver then overcorrected and veered into the shoulder on the opposite side of the road, hitting a mailbox and dislodging a camper mounted on the bed of the truck.

When police found Tanguay about 35 minutes later in Kensington, New Hampshire, he claimed he'd been in that state all evening and that the extensive damage and biological matter found on the front and side of the truck was from a prior accident.

Varone described Tanguay as "carefree and calm" as he spoke to the officers. Police also learned of a prior hit-and-run crash about 15 minutes before Bartczak was struck, in a parking lot in Amesbury. Cell tower information puts him near the scene of both crashes, Varone said.

Varone asked Judge Thomas Drechsler to set bail at $500,000, citing Tanguay's record of skipping court and flouting court orders, and the 20-year prison term he's facing if convicted.

Tanguay's lawyer, John Morris, called that bail request "a joke," and suggested a bail of no more than $10,000.

Morris suggested that the evidence in the case does not put his client behind the wheel at the moment of the crash and that the case is based on circumstantial evidence, such as Tanguay's ownership of the truck.

Drechsler was skeptical. "I do find the commonwealth presents a compelling circumstantial case," the judge said.

"It defies logic that the defendant or anyone operating a vehicle would not know the camper was gone," the judge continued.

Morris tried to interject, only to have the judge cut him off. "These are my findings," Drechsler told the lawyer. "It is not a debate. Don't interrupt my findings."

The judge then read into the record the entries on Tanguay's criminal history, citing defaults and probation violations, as well as an earlier case of leaving the scene.

"He's shown a total disregard for his obligation to appear in court," the judge said, before setting Tanguay's bail at $200,000 cash.

Several members of Bartczak's family were present in court for the hearing.

A hearing to discuss a possible resolution of the case short of trial is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Salem Superior Court.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

