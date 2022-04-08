BROCKTON – The state Supreme Judicial Court has upheld the convictions of a Brockton man for armed home invasion and armed assault without intent to rob.

Jaime Resende was sentenced in 2010 to a serve life without parole for three convictions associated with the fatal shooting of Nelson Pina during a home invasion on Plain Street on Nov. 17, 2006.

He was originally convicted of murder in the first degree, armed home invasion and armed assault without intent to rob.

In a 2015 appeal, a jury acquitted Resende of the felony murder conviction.

Resende then appealed the remaining two charges for armed home invasion and armed assault without intent to rob, on the double jeopardy grounds, that he can’t be guilty of these charges because he was already acquitted of the murder-felony predicated along the same underlying felonies.

The SJC rejected this argument, reaffirming his guilty sentence in armed home invasion and armed assault without intent to rob.

Resende’s accomplice in the 2006 incident, Kenston Scott of Boston, is serving life without parole for the fatal shooting of Pina.

[Editor's note: The date of the killing was updated on April 8, 2022.]

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: SJC upholds convictions of Brockton man in 2006 home invasion