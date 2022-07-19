SJC upholds Salem murder conviction

Jul. 19—SALEM — The Supreme Judicial Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a former Salem man in the 2016 strangulation death of his estranged wife.

The court, in a decision released Monday, rejected Douglas Steeves' claim that he was unlawfully forced to testify after the judge in his 2019 trial refused to let him admit selected portions of an interview he gave to police hours after strangling Carmela Saunders, 48, to death.

Instead, the justices agreed with prosecutors that Steeves simply wanted to be able to have jurors hear his uncorroborated version of events — that he reacted to being attacked by Saunders during an argument — without the risks of facing cross-examination.

"No witness other than the defendant testified that an argument occurred between the pair on the night in question; to the contrary, none of the other family members present in the apartment awoke during the killing," Justice Elspeth Cypher wrote for the court. "Likewise, the physical evidence was largely inconsistent with the defendant's version of events: although the defendant had a small scratch on his chest at the time of the recorded interview, no blood was found under the victim's fingernails, and her hands bore no injuries consistent with forcing apart the defendant's mouth."

Steeves, now 56, and Saunders had been involved since they were teenagers growing up in Salem's Point neighborhood in the early 1980s. They married and had a family, but the relationship was marked by abuse and at the time of her death, Saunders had filed for divorce and had a restraining order against Steeves.

Despite the order, on the night of Aug. 1, 2016, Saunders agreed to let Steeves come to her Chandler Street apartment for a dinner with the family and to take a shower.

Steeves' new girlfriend, a Peabody woman, had just ended their relationship, making him essentially homeless.

At some point between 1 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2016, he strangled Saunders — by his own estimation for five to seven minutes — until her throat was crushed, then waited until her body was cold and left.

After stopping by the "Broken Bones" motorcycle club in Beverly, where he was a member, he went to Salem police, confessing to killing his wife.

But during questioning by Salem and state police detectives, Steeves claimed he and Saunders had been arguing over a phone call hours earlier — a call he claimed to jurors he believed was from a man Saunders started seeing after the couple separated. The caller referred to Steeves as "Binky," a nickname Saunders had used for him.

Steeves told police, and later the jury, that Saunders attacked him first by grabbing his mouth.

At trial, his defense was that he acted in the heat of passion or sudden provocation and he was guilty only of manslaughter, not the premeditated first-degree murder for which he was subsequently convicted.

Prosecutors introduced evidence to counter that, including text messages Steeves sent to the couple's adult daughter in which he warned that Saunders' "days are numbered."

And they also showed jurors texts and a later letter between Steeves and the new girlfriend in which he told her that he believed the phone call came from her former boyfriend, not the man Saunders was dating.

Steeves was also challenging the use of those texts and the letter, but the SJC concluded they were relevant to show his state of mind at the time — and to counter his claims that he believed the caller was Saunders' new boyfriend.

The court also rejected an argument that the cross-examination of Steeves by prosecutor A.J. Camelio was "improper" because Camelio questioned him about his new relationship with a Peabody woman and suggested Steeves was a "hypocrite."

"To the extent that the third question contained excessive hyperbole regarding the defendant's character as a 'giant hypocrite' that crossed the boundary of proper cross examination, any error was not prejudicial," Cypher wrote. "No more than a slight effect was possible where the jury received extensive, properly admitted evidence of the defendant's romantic relationship with (the Peabody woman), supporting a reasonable conclusion that the defendant's anger at the victim's dating relationship and accusations of infidelity were hypocritical."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

