SJC upholds second conviction in Majestic Dragon murder

Jul. 11—IPSWICH — The state's highest court has upheld a New York man's first-degree murder conviction for the violent death of a popular Ipswich restaurant owner during a botched robbery in 2011.

But even as it acknowledged the "overwhelming" evidence of Cheng Sun's guilt, the Supreme Judicial Court also concluded that the prosecutor handling the case went too far in her effort to "humanize" Shui Keung "Tony" Woo, 62, who was bludgeoned and stabbed to death in his office inside the Majestic Dragon.

In a 50-page decision Thursday, the court expressed "strong disapproval" of portions of the prosecutor's opening statement and questioning of Woo's son, Adam, the first witness to testify in Sun's 2016 trial. The justices found that "they went far beyond the basic biographical details that we permit to humanize proceedings."

"Much of the prosecutor's opening and lines of questioning of the victim's son were improper," the court concluded. "However ... we conclude that they did not create a substantial likelihood of a miscarriage of justice."

The prosecutor who tried the case "went beyond the bounds of proper humanizing of the proceedings" in bringing up details of Woo's life, including his story of immigrating to the United States, and eliciting testimony about his son's final steak dinner with his father.

Sun, 56, who was from the Bronx, is serving a life sentence without parole at MCI Norfolk for his role in Woo's murder on Sept. 27, 2011.

Sun and co-defendant Sifa Lee, of Quincy, knew each other from the casinos in Connecticut. In need of money, the pair took a bus to Boston and then called Jun Di Lin, of Malden, a cab driver, to ask for a ride. Lin drove the two from Boston's Chinatown to Ipswich and then back to Connecticut after the murder.

Lin, who made a deal to testify against Lee and Sun, is serving 15 to 25 years in prison for manslaughter and robbery charges.

Woo, who had immigrated from China with his wife Annie, worked multiple jobs in order to save money to open their restaurant. The couple lived in Quincy, so Woo would frequently spend the night on a makeshift bed in his office.

Sun's appeals lawyer, Joseph Kenneally, had argued that the moving details of Woo's life and his son's testimony biased the jurors against his client.

Kenneally had also argued that the evidence presented to the jury did not support a first-degree murder verdict on either basis found by the jury — extreme atrocity or cruelty and during the commission of a felony.

"The defendant rightly does not contest the sufficiency of the evidence as to his conviction on the basis of felony-murder," Justice Elspeth Cypher wrote for the court. "The evidence of such crime was overwhelming."

The felony, stealing by confinement or putting in fear, carries up to a life sentence. Because the crime and trial occurred prior to a 2017 change in the state's felony murder doctrine, the conviction stands.

"The victim was stabbed and beaten to death while the defendant, Lee, and Lin were attempting to gain access to the victim's safe, thus satisfying the requirement that the felony and homicide take place at substantially the same time and place," Cypher wrote. "Here, a rational juror could have concluded from the evidence that the defendant restrained the victim at knifepoint while Lee brutally beat the victim with a crowbar. Thus, the defendant not only witnessed Lee beating the victim to death. He enabled and assisted that beating knowing that the attack would almost certainly lead to the victim's death."

And even if Sun did at some point try to shield Woo's head from further blows, the court found that he had taken an active role in Woo's death, stabbing him multiple times.

"Finally, the evidence of extreme atrocity or cruelty here was overwhelming," Cypher wrote.

"Here, the evidence showed that the victim was repeatedly beaten with a crowbar, a hammer, and Lee's foot; stabbed with a knife; and strangled. The victim had more than 25 bone breaks caused by blunt force; five lacerations on the top of his head; contusions, abrasions, and blunt force wounds all over his body; two stab wounds on his lower back; puncture wounds on his left upper chest and left upper back; incised wounds on his arms; an abrasion on his neck; soft tissue hemorrhage of the neck muscle; bilateral fractures of the thyroid cartilage; and bleeding in the lining covering the whites of the eyes," Cypher wrote.

The prosecutor who handled the case is now a Superior Court judge.

The judge who presided over the case is now a justice on the SJC. Justice David Lowy did not take part in deliberating or deciding the Sun or Lee appeals.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

