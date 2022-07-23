New SJPD officer arrested for domestic assault

Jul. 22—Ronnie Auxier, a new St. Joseph Police Department officer, has been arrested and charged with domestic assault and burglary.

According to the probable cause statement, Auxier went to Jason Mills's house to look for his wife, who he was going through a divorce with. When Auxier was told she wasn't there, he forced himself into the house.

Auxier's wife, who isn't identified in the court document, tried to get in between the two men when she was inadvertently hit by Auxier.

Mills went to get a stun gun while Auxier pushed his wife to the ground and screamed in her face. When he noticed Mills with the taser, he grabbed him and led him to a chair.

Auxier was referenced in a News-Press NOW article six months as one of the new cadets who had joined the St. Joseph Police Department after graduating from the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy.

This incident happened while he was on military leave from the department. He was set to start field training next week.

He has since turned over his law enforcement license and resigned from the St. Joseph Police Department.

Auxier is being held in the Andrew County jail on counts of burglary, domestic assault, assault, property damage, peace disturbance and trespassing. His bond is set at $3,000.

