SJSO: 9 individuals arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting of teenager and other crimes

On Aug. 3 at about 4 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a shooting at 2660 St. Augustine Blvd. and learned that a 16-year-old had been shot several times. The victim was transported to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies quickly identified and detained the suspect, 18-year-old Grantham Derrick Millwood, who was still on the scene. Based on these circumstances, detectives from Major Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, and the Special Investigations Unit were summoned to the scene.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed by SJSO SWAT at 2660 Lot C, St. Augustine Blvd. Nine individuals were identified and detained, many of whom were engaged in criminal activity. Upon a search of the residence, numerous items and evidence were located, including narcotics, paraphernalia and multiple stolen firearms.

As a result, 42-year-old Dale Vance Miller was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and 42-year-old Eric Scott Miller was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Through multiple interviews and other investigative efforts, it was determined that individuals associated with this residence were responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries in the nearby neighborhoods. At least two of the suspects are minors who stole several items, including firearms from unlocked vehicles. Charges are pending further investigation.

Additionally, Millwood was arrested for armed burglary with additional charges pending related to the shooting. He is currently incarcerated in the St. Johns County Detention Center.

“This case was solved due to the relentless police work of our detectives, deputies and crime scene technicians,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick. “I am proud of the hard work the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office exhibit each day and remain humbled to be surrounded by such dedicated individuals who are solely focused on serving and protecting our citizens.”

