SJSO deputy arrested following investigation into child sexual abuse material, authorities say

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a deputy sheriff following an investigation related to possession of child sexual abuse material images.

The deputy, 55-year-old Michael Coraluzzo, has been employed with SJSO for seven years.

Coraluzzo has been charged with 12 counts of possession of CSAM. A combined bond has been set at $120,000.

This is an active investigation. This story will be updated once more information is available.

