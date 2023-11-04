Officer-involved shooting during children’s soccer tournament in Ponte Vedra

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting at Davis Park in Ponte Vedra, and one person was air lifted by Life Flight. The Sheriff’s office is planning to give an update at 11:30 a.m.

Sources say, the burglary suspect crashed into the side of the road, was shot by police. The suspect is “not likely to make it.”

Referees at the park said this happened during a soccer tournament in the eight to nine year old age group. Crowds of parents and students took off running, witnesses said.

Officers responded at around 8:37 a.m. to the park.

🚨COMMUNITY ALERT🚨



At approximately 8:37 this morning, there was an officer involved incident in the area of Davis Park in PV.



There is no threat to the community. An investigation by the SJSO Major Crimes Unit is currently underway. Updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/E70VWUVqVk — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@SJSOPIO) November 4, 2023

According to SJSO, there is no threat to the community.

Sources say, Davis Park was not the intended target.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.