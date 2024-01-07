SJSO: Two pedestrians were hit after a DUI crash near Castillo de San Marcos

Early Sunday morning, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the Fort Parking lot.

SJSO and St. Augustine Police Department received reports of a crash in the area of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.

According to witnesses, a car was traveling northbound on Avenida Menendez at a high rate of speed and hit two females on the pedestrian walk.

The car continued to travel into the Fort Parking lot and hit the sign and pay to park kiosk before coming to a stop.

Specialized deputies from the SJSO DUI Unit initiated an investigation and two arrests have been made. The victims are in critical condition at area hospitals.

Shannon Olivia King, 21, was arrested and charged with Driving under the influence; a DUI crash involving serious bodily injury, and, a DUI crash involving property damage.

Lamar Leon Johnson Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with Resisting officers without violence by SAPD.

Johnson was a passenger in the suspect vehicle, he refused to obey commands by law enforcement and was attempting to cause a disturbance with other citizens while first responders were treating the victims and managing the scene.

