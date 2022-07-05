SJSO: Woman shot several times in area of Rosella Court

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred Tuesday morning on Rosella Court.

At around 5:54 a.m., officers responded to the area and located a woman with several gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injures.

At this time, police believe the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the surrounding community. The SJSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call SJSO at 904-824-8304 or email crimetips@sjso.org.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will update you as we learn more.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories