SK Group invests $100M in 8 Rivers

Alan Neuhauser
·2 min read

SK Group is pouring $100 million into 8 Rivers Capital, which bills itself as “a full-service Net Zero solutions provider.” The move will also establish an 8 Rivers-SK joint venture that will focus on decarbonization in South Korea and other Asian markets.

Why it matters: The announcement reflects how major corporations are willing to spend big to find ways to decarbonize beyond renewables and storage.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The $100 million from SK Group will go toward developing and deploying carbon capture, hydrogen production, direct air capture, and other technologies CEO Cam Hosie told Axios.

Between the lines: The announcement comes as leaders in Western Europe grapple with how to rapidly reduce their reliance on Russian natural gas exports. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are building hundreds of new coal-fired power plants to meet surging demand.

  • "Natural gas and LNG is an incredible tool for energy abundance globally," Hosie said. "Companies are going to want to know that they have security of supply."

Zoom in: In addition to investing $100 million in 8 Rivers, SK will also launch a joint venture, focused on Asia-Pacific markets, that aims to leverage the SK's industrial and engineering capabilities with 8 Rivers’ project development expertise.

  • The Asia-Pacific region is the world’s largest source of heat-trapping carbon emissions — 52% in 2020, according to BP’s annual Statistical Review of World Energy.

  • The share of electricity in Asia that's generated by coal is twice the global average.

Of note: 8 Rivers has a footprint in the U.S.: It’s developing two "zero-emissions" natural-gas power plants in Illinois and Colorado, which together are expected to cost more than $1 billion. They reportedly aim to capture all of their greenhouse gas emissions and bury them underground.

  • 8 Rivers licensed the technology from the startup Net Power, which built a functioning pilot plant in Texas in 2018.

What they're saying: "A lot of the focus of the last 10-15 years has been on renewables and other lower hanging fruit. And this is a commitment — a major commitment — from the private sector into the harder problems of decarbonization," Hosie says."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Investors should sell any stock-market rally over the next 8 weeks as Fed tightening and soaring energy prices pose huge risks, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

    A host of risk factors is converging on the stock market, and investors should sell into any relief rally, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • This Is How Much I Make in REIT Dividend Income

    The math is simple, but the implications are huge. Here's how much REIT income I made and why I'm planning to shift some things around.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Here's the Cryptocurrency That Ethereum Whales Are Buying More of Than Shiba Inu

    Which cryptocurrency do Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whales (individuals with a lot of money invested) like the most? The answer, of course, is Ethereum itself. In late February, Ethereum whales owned more than $1.3 billion of the digital token, according to whale-tracking website WhaleStats.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Arlan Hamilton Went From Homeless to Running $20 Million in VC Funds. Here's How She Did It

    Arlan Hamilton was homeless and sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Airport in 2015, when an investor wrote the first check that set her on the way to becoming a venture capitalist. Hamilton, then 34, hadn’t attended college and had been working in the music industry. Now, six-and-a-half years later, Hamilton’s VC firm, Backstage Capital, has invested about $20 million in nearly 200 companies, and is in the process of raising a new $30 million investment fund.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Boeing Might Have a Russian Titanium Problem

    A lot of titanium metal ends up on modern jets. Much of it is supplied from Russia, though the company says it has enough of the metal.

  • Why PayPal Plunged 34.9% in February

    The payments company provided weak guidance for its fiscal 2022's first quarter and has significantly lowered its outlook for new account additions.