SK Hynix completes first phase of $9 billion Intel NAND business buy

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it had completed the first phase of its acquisition of Intel Corp's NAND flash memory chip business, after it received regulatory nods from eight countries including China.

In exchange, SK Hynix will pay $7 billion out of the deal's total $9 billion price tag, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal, signed in 2020, will allow Intel to focus on its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business. For SK Hynix, it is the biggest acquisition ever as it seeks to boost its capacity to build NAND chips, used to store data in smartphones and data centre servers.

"This acquisition will present a paradigm shifting moment for SK Hynix's NAND flash business to enter the global top tier level," said Park Jung-ho, vice chairman and co-CEO of SK Hynix.

A SK Hynix subsidiary called Solidigm, headquartered in San Jose, California, United States, will manage the newly acquired NAND solid-state drive (SSD) business.

SK Hynix co-CEO Lee Seok-hee will be appointed executive chairman of Solidigm, while Rob Crooke, former senior vice president of Intel, will be appointed CEO of Solidigm, SK Hynix said in the statement.

The second phase of the deal is expected to close in or after March 2025 along with the payment of the remaining $2 billion, and will include SK Hynix's acquisition of Intel's remaining assets in the NAND business including intellectual property and workforce, the statement added.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. authorizes German firm Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 test

    The approval comes at a time when companies such as Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health Corp have limited sales of at-home COVID-19 testing kits as demand surged owing to the swift spread of the new variants of the coronavirus in the country. The test, which is expected to be available starting January, can be used for self-testing in people as young as 14 or adult-collected samples from individuals aged 2 to 13 years, Siemens said on Wednesday. The authorization was granted under Biden administration's accelerated review program that aims to bring tens of millions of new tests per month to the country, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

  • Fifth victim dies in Denver shooting rampage; gunman identified

    A hotel clerk gravely wounded in a Denver-area shooting spree died on Tuesday, bringing to five the number of people killed in Monday night's rampage by a gunman, who was slain by police, authorities said. Police in Denver and the adjacent suburb of Lakewood announced the latest death at a news briefing a day after the rampage, which spanned both municipalities and two tattoo shops. Police identified the gunman as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod.

  • Samsung Group in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen - Korea Economic Daily

    The report said Biogen approached Samsung to buy its shares, which could be valued at more than $42 billion. The drugmaker is valued at $34.67 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The largest so far was in 2016, when Samsung Electronics bought auto electronics maker Harman International Industries in an $8 billion deal.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after S&P, Dow set fresh records

    U.S. stock futures were muted headed into overnight trading on Wednesday after the S&P and Dow each extended a rally to close at all-time highs amid a thinly-traded last week of 2021 on Wall Street.

  • These stocks are down at least 20% from 2021 highs, but Wall Street sees them gaining as much as 87% in 2022

    More than 90 large-cap stocks are down at least 20% from their 2021 highs, but analysts love many of them, including JD.com, PayPal and Disney.

  • If I Could Invest in Only 1 Metaverse Stock, This Would Be It

    According to Google Trends, consumers' search interest in the term "metaverse" has grown 10 times over the past three months, and the term is now widely popular in nearly all 50 states. With so much of the population warming up to the idea of the metaverse, now is the time to look into some stocks that could fuel its growth. Out of all the companies that could help grow the metaverse, Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stands out.

  • If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering (IPO) on May 15, 1997. Investors might be kicking themselves for missing out on those life-changing returns, but Amazon has also generated multibagger gains for investors who bought shares long after it became the 800-pound gorilla of the e-commerce market. In fact, a $5,000 investment in Amazon on the first trading day of 2015 would still be worth about $55,000 today.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security in 2022

    If you feel like inflation is outpacing the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) planned for everyone's Social Security checks beginning in January, you're not being unreasonable. It's a fact of life that too many must-have things rose in price more than the 5.9% COLA increase scheduled for 2022. The good news is, having a stake in the right dividend stocks can help many investors more than offset this likely shortfall.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: What's the Difference?

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives.

  • 3 Things About AT&T That Smart Investors Know

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable blue-chip stock, but it's lost about 40% of its value over the past five years. AT&T has been trying to rectify those mistakes by selling a major stake in DirecTV, spinning off Time Warner's assets into a new company through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its non-core businesses to reduce its long-term debt. As AT&T treads water, investors should look beyond its main turnaround story and review some lesser-known facts about its business.

  • 2 Stocks Making Big Moves After Hours Tuesday

    The stock market finished mixed, but a couple of companies announced earnings late in the afternoon.

  • Don't Want to Stress About Stocks in 2022? Sit Back and Relax With These 3 Dividend Aristocrats

    Whether you're a new investor, well into your career, or a retiree looking to generate passive income, having a successful year from a financial perspective is a shared goal among us all. Dividend Aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 that have paid and raised their annual dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Dover (NYSE: DOV), Clorox (NYSE: CLX), and Pentair (NYSE: PNR) are three of the best Dividend Aristocrats out there.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Wants to Speed Up Reliance’s Leadership Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, wants to expedite Reliance Industries Ltd.’s leadership transition and sees his $217 billion empire scaling new heights under his three children.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Victory for Victims of EpsteinThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysMercedes Swept Up in China Int

  • 4 Growth Stocks Expected to Skyrocket in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies can catapult higher by 107% to 240% next year.

  • 3 Blockchain Stocks Poised for Big Returns in 2022

    Here we discuss three stocks - NVIDIA (NVDA), Accenture (ACN) and Microsoft (MSFT) - that are well-poised to gain from the growth opportunities presented by blockchain's growing prominence.

  • This surprising investing strategy crushes the stock market without examining a single financial metric

    My portfolio has performed so well because the market undervalues the economic power of customer love.

  • The plumbing of the world's financial system has been replaced — and almost nobody noticed

    Banks and regulators around the world have managed to replace the plumbing of the entire financial system, even as almost nobody has noticed. Driving the news: As of Monday, Libor — the interest rate that once underpinned some $300 trillion in financial contracts from derivatives to corporate credit lines — will effectively be dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The easily-manipulable Libor was at the center of one of the biggest scanda

  • Cathie Wood says inflation will 'unwind pretty quickly' and that stocks will probably be fine — here are 3 of her top picks to keep riding the bull

    Wood believes we're still in a strong bull market. Take advantage.

  • These 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks Are Poised to Take Off, Says Raymond James

    Let’s talk about penny stocks. These are equities that trade for less than $5 per share, the very bottom of the price range. While they are priced that low for a reason – and the reasons may vary – low price in itself doesn’t mean that the stock’s fundamentals are sour. Smart investors can find some true bargains among the penny stocks, and set themselves up for outsized gains. The opportunity is linked to a simple question: Why is the company’s stock priced so low? If the answer is mainly benig

  • 5 Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    It's no secret that I believe movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is the most overvalued stock on Wall Street. For those of you who may not have followed the AMC "made for TV drama" that's occurred this year, the company's shares are up more than 1,200% following an epic short squeeze earlier this year. Short-sellers (investors betting on a security's price to decline) were caught off-guard when AMC was able to save itself from imminent bankruptcy by selling 164 million shares of stock and issuing high-interest debt.