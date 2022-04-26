SK Hynix sees solid demand for server chips offsetting weaker mobile, PC demand

FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam
Joyce Lee
·2 min read

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it expects solid demand for server chips to offset a drop in personal computer shipments and weaker mobile demand growth, especially in China, after its first-quarter profit more than doubled on a year ago.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker on Wednesday posted a 116% jump in Q1 earnings, supported by solid demand from server clients, but slightly missed market expectations due to weaker demand for mobile chips and one-off costs.

"As demand for server chips is on the rise, the memory business will improve into the second half," said Kevin Noh, chief marketing officer at SK Hynix.

Delivery delays in chip equipment caused by component shortages have hobbled capacity expansions and upgrades across the chip manufacturing industry, but SK Hynix will strive to meet customer demand by improving its yield rate, Noh said.

Operating profit rose to 2.9 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in the January-March quarter, its highest first-quarter profit since 2018. This was up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier but below analysts' expected profit of 3.1 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

"Consumption of some IT products slowed down from the start of the year amid ongoing challenges, including the supply chain issue," the company said in a statement.

A disruption at a rival NAND flash chip plant owned by Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital in February due to contamination of raw materials led to solid shipments and a quarter-on-quarter price rise for NAND flash chips, analysts said.

However, slowing demand for mobile chips due to China's COVID-19 lockdown and inflationary pressures weighed on earnings.

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 11% during the period amid unfavourable economic conditions and sluggish seasonal demand, research company Canalys said this month.

SK Hynix said it expects the memory chip industry to continue to grow this year as it focuses on maintaining profitability - a stance that analysts said would help limit volatility in memory chip price and demand fluctuations, as memory chip makers refrain from aggressively expanding sales.

No. 1 memory chip manufacturer Samsung has also flagged a similar stance.

Revenue climbed 43% on-year to 12.2 trillion won.

($1 = 1,261.0000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • Twitter, Musk Deal Includes $1 Billion Termination Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will be required to pay a termination fee of $1 billion under certain circumstances if it ends an agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday. Musk will also be subjected to the same fee if he ends the deal. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: L

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'

    "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," the billionaire said

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.

  • D.R. Horton considering smaller home product as rising home prices threaten affordability

    During an earnings call on Tuesday, D.R. Horton executives floated the possibility of offering a smaller home size as affordability pressures continue to plague potential homebuyers.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    Semiconductors leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) doesn't report its Q1 earnings for another month -- May 25 is the expected date -- but even with the news a full month away, both Wall Street and the media that cover it are worried. Case in point: Saturday's edition of Barron's warned that "Nvidia's incredible winning streak may soon be coming to an end." A whole confluence of unfortunate circumstances is adding up to bad news for Nvidia, warns Barron's, ranging from weak cryptocurrency prices discouraging crypto miners from buying Nvidia chips to weak demand for GPUs among video gamers to a simple drying up of liquidity from the Fed's easy money policies, which are now heading in reverse.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n