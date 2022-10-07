SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory

FILE PHOTO: Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam
1 min read

(Reuters) - South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China.

American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of U.S.-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, but provided exemptions for companies from the United States and its allies to seek a license.

"SK Hynix is ready to make its utmost efforts to get the US government’s license and will closely work with the Korean government for this," the company said in a statement. "We’re also ready to operate our fabrication plants in China smoothly, while complying with the international order."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

