SK Innovation says LG offer to resolve dispute needs to protect U.S. business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul
Heekyong Yang
·2 min read

By Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Thursday it will not accept any proposal by rival LG Energy Solution to resolve a U.S. legal feud that would cripple SK's business in that country.

SK Innovation and LG Chem's wholly-owned battery division LG Energy Solution have been locked in a dispute over claims SK misappropriated trade secrets related to electric vehicle battery technology.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) last month sided with LG, issuing a limited 10-year exclusion order prohibiting imports into the United States of SK's lithium-ion batteries. That ruling would become invalid if the two companies agree a settlement.

SK has received proposed terms, including financial reparations, from LG for a settlement, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

SK declined to comment on specific offers, but said in a statement it would "closely review the competitor's terms of demand in the future, however, those terms will not be acceptable if they lead us to think there is no point in continuing our battery business in the United States or reduce our business competitiveness."

The ITC ruling against SK, which supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co among others, can also be overturned by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Transportation Department said earlier this month it would analyse the impact of the ruling on Biden's green transportation goals. SK has warned it would be forced to halt construction of a $2.6 billion battery plant in Georgia if Biden does not use a 60-day presidential review period to overturn the decision.

The ITC ruling allowed some exemptions, permitting SK to import components for domestic production of batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen America’s MEB electric vehicle line for two years.

SK currently has an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours of batteries with plans to ramp that up to about 125 gigawatt-hours of batteries in 2025.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian stocks and bonds to buy when interest rates and inflation rise

    High-flying growth stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and others — ignore GameStop (GME) as it marches to the beat of its own drum — bounced back after fears of inflation and rising bond yields took a toll on their share prices over the past few trading sessions. If it was just a dead-cat bounce there are a number of Canadian stocks to capitalize on a rotation from growth to value. The tech-heavy NASDAQ, which also contains several stay-at-home stocks like ZOOM (ZM), doesn’t typically do as well under these conditions. It led the way during the COVID-19 pandemic but has faltered as prospects rise for an improving economy and despite today's snapback is down almost 7 per cent from its recent all-time high.

  • French data company Talend agrees to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $2.4 billion deal

    French data management company Talend SA said Wednesday it has entered a memorandum of understanding with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo to be acquired in a $2.4 billion deal. Under the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $55 per ordinary share and American Depositary Share in cash, equal to a premium of 29% over Talend's closing price on March 9 and an 81% premium to the volume weighted average price over the last twelve months. "Data has become critical to every facet of the world, and Talend's data fabric empowers organizations to operationalize their data," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. The agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period that expires April 10 and allows Talend to solicit other bids. Thoma Bravo will launch a tender offer as soon as works council consultations have been completed and the board recommends it. That is expected to close in the third quarter. Talend ADS were halted premarket for the news, but have gained 78% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 41%.

  • Replay: IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat with Ouster CEO March 8

    Ouster CEO Angus Pacala IPO Edge hosted a live fireside chat with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) on Monday, March 8 at 11:00 EST to discuss the pending merger with Ouster, Inc. The live event features Ouster CEO Angus Pacala, who spoke with IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone for approximately 40 minutes, a public Q&A with […]

  • Cloud Data Specialist Talend to Go Private in $2.4B Deal

    The data integration and integrity software company Talend said has agreed to be acquired for $2.4 billion, or $66 a share in cash, by the tech-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

  • Bluebird Says Gene-Therapy Patient’s Cancer Seems Not Treatment-Related

    Bluebird bio is asking the FDA to let it resume trials for genetic disorders like sickle cell, after its investigation indicates that a patient's cancer wasn't caused by the treatment.

  • Dow Rallies 300 Points, Tech Stocks Slash Gains, Yields Flat After Inflation Data; Tesla Reverses

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 300 points Wednesday, as yields held after inflation data. Tesla stock raced higher for a second straight day.

  • Men are more optimistic than women about a return to normal by the end of 2021, survey finds

    It seems surprising to have such a large difference in optimism between men and women, but mental health experts aren't shocked.

  • Can I afford to retire? Not before you know the answer to this big question

    Here is a simple six-step process to figure out roughly what you spend now, how much income you need in retirement and whether you need to save more now so you can maintain your lifestyle. If you are 10 years from retirement, you can use your current spending less the large savings you accumulate as your starting point. It includes your salary (less any 401(k) contributions) as well as dividends, capital gains, alimony, and other income sources.

  • SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. priced its initial public offering above a targeted range to raise $4.2 billion based on the planned size of the share sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.In one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange, Coupang priced its shares at $35 each on Wednesday, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.The company and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares for $32 to $34 apiece. That range had been boosted earlier from $27 to $30, signaling strong demand from investors.A representative for Coupang declined to comment.At $35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about $60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company is selling 100 million new shares while existing investors are offloading 20 million shares. The IPO price was reported earlier by Dow Jones.A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that an additional 10 million shares might be offered by the selling stockholders.Coupang’s IPO is the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s offering is also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.SoftBank’s ReturnJapanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, is poised to reap a gain of more than $16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful startups even after a number of missteps.In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.(Updates with ranking of IPO in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Cuts iPhone 12 Production But Sets Higher Target For iPhone 13

    Apple reportedly has slashed production of its iPhone 12 handsets while raising initial build plans for its upcoming iPhone 13 devices. Apple stock fell after the report on Wednesday.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Trump, Hungry for Power, Tries to Wrestle Away GOP Fundraising

    WASHINGTON — It was a familiar play by Donald Trump: lashing out at his enemies and trying to raise money from it. The former president this week escalated a standoff over the Republican Party’s financial future, blasting party leaders and urging his backers to send donations to his new political action committee — not to the institutional groups that traditionally control the GOP’s coffers. “No more money for RINOS,” he said in a statement released Monday by his bare-bones post-presidential office, referring to Republicans In Name Only. He directed donors to his own website instead. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The aggressive move against his own party is the latest sign that Trump is trying to wrest control of the low-dollar online fundraising juggernaut he helped create, diverting it from Republican fundraising groups toward his own committee, which has virtually no restrictions on how the money can be spent. Last week, Trump sent cease-and-desist letters — which appear to have little legal standing — to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, warning them not to appeal to donors using his name and image. The jockeying comes as the party struggles to chart its path forward after losing the House, the Senate and the White House during Trump’s tenure, with moderate party leaders pushing the party to move beyond the divisive former president while much of the GOP base remains firmly behind him. Who controls a majority of donors’ cash is set to be a fiercely contested point of dispute as Republicans try to regroup and take back power in the 2022 midterm elections. What’s more, Trump’s advisers believe the future of party fundraising is in low-dollar contributions, not the class of major donors who have mostly signaled that they want distance from him after his monthslong push falsely claiming that the Nov. 3 election had been stolen, which led to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump’s maneuvering is born partly out of his anger toward Republican leaders who he feels were disloyal when they edged away from him after Jan. 6. The former president is also being encouraged by people like Dick Morris, the notorious political consultant known for flipping between the parties, who has been meeting with him in New York and encouraging him to take on the party he once led. Trump’s actions could give him a stream of money at a time when his private company is struggling under the scrutiny of investigations, with some discussions of whether properties need to be sold. His business is now politics, and political action committees have few restrictions on how they operate and use their money, according to campaign finance experts. The former president could, in theory, pay himself and his family members salaries from the money raised there. “That sort of PAC has no meaningful restrictions on how it could spend its money,” said Adav Noti, the senior director of trial litigation at the Campaign Legal Center. People close to the former president say there has been no discussion about Trump giving himself a salary. But historically, his political committees have paid to use his properties, among other things, indirectly enriching him. Republican fundraising groups have pushed back against the former president. In a letter Monday responding to the cease-and-desist request by Trump’s committee, Justin Riemer, the chief counsel for the RNC, stated, “The RNC, of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of those common goals.” But in a sign of the delicate dance between Trump and a Republican Party fearful of alienating its most popular figure, Riemer also said that the RNC had not and would not make fundraising appeals using Trump’s name or likeness without his approval. And on Tuesday night, Trump released a second statement walking back his earlier attacks on the Republican committees. “I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds,” he said. But even as he tried to clarify that he supported his party, he gave another plug for his own group. “If you donate to our Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com, you are helping the America First movement and doing it right,” he said. For now, aides said, Trump’s plan is to stockpile money so he can remain a force in politics and help candidates challenging dissident Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who supported impeaching him this year. Trump, along with the national party, raised roughly $250 million between Election Day and President Joe Biden’s inauguration. More than $60 million of that went to a new political action committee. That committee and the former president’s campaign committee were both converted to linked political action committees. Trump’s aides said this week that they had not yet started to send fundraising solicitations since he left office, but planned to do so in the coming days. The Republican clash could resonate particularly in the House. If Trump is successful in persuading donors to give money to him instead of supporting Republican House candidates directly, he could cause problems for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, who is trying to take back the House in two years. He needs to flip five seats to do so. “If you control the money, you control the party,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor. Some Republican strategists noted that less than a decade ago, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, was the biggest fundraising name in GOP politics. Now he barely recognizes his party. The strategists played down the threat Trump poses to Republican fundraising. “The donors that are unique to him who would be affected by that message are people who wouldn’t have donated in the first place,” said Josh Holmes, a political adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader. Holmes also said that as the Biden administration rolled out new policies like a nearly $2 trillion relief bill, Republicans would coalesce in opposition and develop new fundraising constituencies. “In midterms, you raise a lot of money out of opposition to an administration and policy,” Holmes said. “In presidential years, it becomes more of a face and name of each of the parties. We’re naturally entering a different era of fundraising.” So far, all Trump’s organization has done is release endorsements for loyalists in key states, like Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina, who is running for reelection. But longtime party fundraisers see that as a reminder by Trump to those lawmakers that they need to stick with him, or else he could pull his endorsement down the road. Trump aides were split over whether the RNC should have received the threatening letter at all. Ronna McDaniel, the group’s chairwoman, won her job in large part because of Trump’s support. Some of his aides told her that Trump himself had not known that she received one of the threatening letters. There have historically been tensions between some of Trump’s advisers and RNC officials. But in a phone call with McDaniel over the weekend to smooth over the relationship, Trump played down any intent to directly target the RNC or prevent it from reaching its donors. The takeaway from an overall pleasant conversation, people familiar with the call said, was that Trump was still supportive of Republican donors’ giving money to the RNC and that he did not plan to stand in the way. The RNC is planning to hold part of its spring fundraising gala at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida. That plan was in the works before the cease-and-desist letters. The Four Seasons in Palm Beach, which is hosting the rest of the gala, had social distancing and space requirements that would not allow for the 350 people who wanted to attend the Saturday night reception where Trump is scheduled to speak. The hotel also expressed concerns about hosting the former president. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

    Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Jameela Jamil says she 'almost killed' herself because of Piers Morgan's 'relentless campaign of lies' against her

    "I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there," the "Good Place" actress tweeted.

  • Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc surged nearly 20% on Tuesday, rebounding from a deep selloff with its largest daily gain in a year after data showed an increase in China sales and an analyst raised his rating on the stock. The jump, which added over $100 billion to Tesla's market capitalization, stopped a five-day streak of losses for the company in a Nasdaq slump in which investors spooked by rising interest rates have abandoned growth stocks with heady valuations. New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu raised his Tesla rating to "buy" from "neutral," and upped his target price to $900 from $578.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Panthers will get two additional NFL draft picks this year

    The Panthers gained two additional picks after multiple players signed elsewhere in free agency last offseason.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate