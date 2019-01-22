Is Skåne-möllan AB (publ)’s (STO:SKMO) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Skåne-möllan AB (publ)’s (STO:SKMO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Skåne-möllan has a price to earnings ratio of 45.56, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Skåne-möllan:

P/E of 45.56 = SEK404 ÷ SEK8.87 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SEK1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Skåne-möllan saw earnings per share decrease by 21% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 9.8%. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.3% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Skåne-möllan’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.3) for companies in the food industry is lower than Skåne-möllan’s P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Skåne-möllan shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Skåne-möllan’s P/E?

Skåne-möllan has net cash of kr51m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Skåne-möllan’s P/E Ratio

Skåne-möllan trades on a P/E ratio of 45.6, which is above the SE market average of 15.6. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!