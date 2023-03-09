Skagit County deputies arrest man tied to multiple burglaries and thefts

Skagit County deputies arrested a man tied to multiple burglaries and thefts after he barricaded himself inside a cabin, according to the Skagit Country Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a fully engulfed travel trailer fire at 20082 Alger View Lane off Humphrey Hill Road in Skagit County.

The property owner told deputies that nobody should have been on the property and that the travel trailer was vacant, so deputies investigated the fire as arson. During the investigation, they found several open doors on the property and believed people may have broken into several of the buildings.

On Wednesday, a deputy came back to the property at Alger View Lane to meet with the property owner, investigate the burglaries, and get a list of missing items. While there, around 11:40 a.m., a neighbor on Humphrey Hill Road reported that a man had just stolen an ATV from the property and was possibly still in the area.

The deputy quickly found the stolen ATV that had been abandoned in the woods between the Humphrey Hill property and the Alger View property. Deputies followed a trail from the ATV to a cabin on the original property at Alger View Lane.

Deputies confirmed a man was barricaded inside the cabin and was threatening violence if anyone tried to enter. Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and Skagit Regional Respond Team were called to the scene and talked to the man.

After around an hour, the man agreed to surrender and allowed deputies to enter the residence to take him into custody. Deputies arrested the 38-year-old man who had a home in the Hamilton area of Skagit County.

Deputies were able to investigate and solve multiple burglaries and thefts in the area that were tied to the man. The man was arrested and booked into the Skagit Regional Justice center Wednesday afternoon.