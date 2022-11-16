Skagit County native identified as one of four students found dead near University of Idaho

Residents of a small town in Skagit County are expressing disbelief after one of their own was identified as one of four University of Idaho students murdered this weekend.

City officials in Moscow, Idaho, identified 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway as one of the victims on Monday.

Conway is located about 10 miles south of Mount Vernon and has a population of about 90 people.

The other three victims were identified as Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

KIRO 7 spoke with Chris Pearson, the former superintendent of the Conway School District, who remembered Chapin as a fun-loving and friendly guy who loved basketball.

“Across the Skagit County, Skagit Valley area, people are just incredibly devastated and are having a hard time processing what happened,” said Pearson.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Police have released limited details so far, but have said they believe the victims were targeted and killed with an “edged weapon.”

“We have shared every piece of information that we can without compromising the ongoing investigation,” police in Moscow, Idaho, said in a statement released Tuesday. “We hope to have more information tomorrow.”