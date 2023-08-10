Skagit County pastor sentenced after continuing to run elaborate drug ring from jail

A Skagit County pastor accused of leading an elaborate drug ring has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Pastor Steve Parker was initially arrested in Mount Vernon January with a loaded handgun and three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine. This came after detectives with the county’s drug enforcement unit received information that Parker had been distributing drugs across Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties.

According to the Everett Herald, phone recordings detailed in new court documents reveal that Parker continued to run his drug ring from jail. He was said to have disguised it by frequently calling his girlfriend and asking her to deliver “pizzas.”

Parker pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver, money laundering, maintaining a vehicle or building for drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen gun.

Parker was listed as an officer of Nest Ministries and director/officer of Omni-Mana Services that provided help to “those who have had troubled pasts, addictions, or just down on their luck. With the help of ProviderOne, we are able to help find employment and low cost housing while counseling our clients through the process.”

Parker admitted to deputies that he resupplied his drugs three to four times a week, from multiple sources.

According to an affidavit, Parker also bragged about being a good drug dealer, adding he is “good at business, and that his drug dealing had been a source of income.