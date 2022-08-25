Skagit County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted luring of child

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle trying to convince a child to get into their car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Wednesday between 3:30 and 4 p.m. in the area of Lusk Road.

The vehicle was described as a black Dodge Ram with a black canopy, the sheriff’s office said.

The car had LED light bars and the word “RAM” on the front.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the car was a white man between 40 and 50 years old, with a bald or shaved head and a sky blue short-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who may have seen the car or has information about the incident, the car or the driver is asked to call Skagit 911 or Detective Wolfe at 360-416-1920.





