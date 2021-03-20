Skagit County Superior Court preparing to resume jury trials

Kera Wanielista, Skagit Valley Herald, Mount Vernon, Wash.
·3 min read

Mar. 20—MOUNT VERNON — After nearly a year of having to postpone jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit County Superior Court is ramping up to resume trials at the beginning of April.

Jury trials were allowed for only three of the past 12 months — and only one was held — but starting April 5 the court system will start moving through a backlog of cases needing to go to trial, Skagit County Superior Court Presiding Judge Laura Riquelme said.

Trials will be held in what is called Courtroom Five, which was put together this summer out of three former county hearing rooms, Riquelme said.

They will be conducted using new technology and a new format to make sure they abide by health and safety guidelines.

"I'm excited about this space," she said. "I think it's great."

In anticipation of several possible upcoming trials, thousands of jury summonses have been sent to county residents, Riquelme said.

The large number is due to the fact that many may still be in high-risk categories of getting COVID-19 or may feel uncomfortable serving during the pandemic, she said.

The court system has taken significant steps in making sure all participants — jurors, lawyers, defendants, witnesses, staff and the public — are safe, Riquelme said.

"There are a lot of considerations," she said.

Surgical masks provided by the court will be required at all times in the courtroom, except for the witness who will be behind plexiglass. Jurors will be physically distanced, with plexiglass separating them from members of the public who wish to attend. Breaks will be longer to allow for cleaning.

"We don't want seated jurors to feel uncomfortable," Riquelme said.

While the standard number of jurors for a criminal trial is 14 — 12 seated and two alternates — what will be considered the jury box will have room for up to 17, which will provide room for additional alternates in case of a lengthy trial, Riquelme said.

The jury room — which is typically a room off the courtroom — will be in one of the permanent courtrooms inside the county courthouse, meaning any time court needs to be held outside the presence of the jury the juniors will need to be escorted there.

The court is hoping that clear guidance to the lawyers and court staff will keep such movement to a minimum, Riquelme said.

"Our hope is that attorneys know exactly what to expect when they come in," she said. "We're trying to be as transparent as possible about the process."

Because of a backlog of cases, when trials resume there may be more than one case ready to go to trial at a time, Riquelme said. Because of precautions put in place because of COVID-19, only one trial can be handled at a time, and judges will determine which cases go first.

Those decisions will be based on several factors, including the age of the case, availability of witnesses and whether the defendant is being held in custody, Riquelme said.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

Recommended Stories

  • Confession, DNA solve brutal 1984 homicide

    District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz explains how a tip about the confession of a dying man led to DNA evidence that solved the case.

  • Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

    The murder case against a white man charged with shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses this week could become the first big test for Georgia’s new hate crimes law. Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attacks Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and another massage business near suburban Woodstock were not racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction.

  • Lauren Boebert shares QAnon conspiracy claiming Democratic arrests and resignations

    Congresswoman’s theory would see Trump enemies brought down

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches him, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.

  • US deploys Green Berets to defeat ISIS-linked insurgents accused of beheading children on a new front in southern Africa

    The al-Shabab insurgency in Mozambique's mineral-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused 2,000 deaths and displaced 670,000 people.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct in 7 lawsuits, with more likely to come

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit with four lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct on Friday, bringing the total number of such suits filed this week to seven — and Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has filed all of the complaints, said on Instagram that there will likely be nine total cases brought against the NFL star. Each case involves a pattern of assault against female masseuses; ESPN reports that "while six of the lawsuits allege these were one-time encounters... one woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Watson on multiple occasions." One claimed to have been forced to perform oral sex on Watson, and, like the other alleged victims, now suffers from panic attacks and depression. On Tuesday, Watson posted a statement on Twitter in which he claimed that "I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," and on Friday, his agent, David Mulugheta, tweeted, "Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted… I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth." The NFL is investigating, and on Thursday, Watson's team said it takes "this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously." More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBeware the lonely, angry menIs Rand Paul a real doctor?