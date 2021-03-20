Skagit County Superior Court preparing to resume jury trials

Mar. 20—MOUNT VERNON — After nearly a year of having to postpone jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit County Superior Court is ramping up to resume trials at the beginning of April.

Jury trials were allowed for only three of the past 12 months — and only one was held — but starting April 5 the court system will start moving through a backlog of cases needing to go to trial, Skagit County Superior Court Presiding Judge Laura Riquelme said.

Trials will be held in what is called Courtroom Five, which was put together this summer out of three former county hearing rooms, Riquelme said.

They will be conducted using new technology and a new format to make sure they abide by health and safety guidelines.

"I'm excited about this space," she said. "I think it's great."

In anticipation of several possible upcoming trials, thousands of jury summonses have been sent to county residents, Riquelme said.

The large number is due to the fact that many may still be in high-risk categories of getting COVID-19 or may feel uncomfortable serving during the pandemic, she said.

The court system has taken significant steps in making sure all participants — jurors, lawyers, defendants, witnesses, staff and the public — are safe, Riquelme said.

"There are a lot of considerations," she said.

Surgical masks provided by the court will be required at all times in the courtroom, except for the witness who will be behind plexiglass. Jurors will be physically distanced, with plexiglass separating them from members of the public who wish to attend. Breaks will be longer to allow for cleaning.

"We don't want seated jurors to feel uncomfortable," Riquelme said.

While the standard number of jurors for a criminal trial is 14 — 12 seated and two alternates — what will be considered the jury box will have room for up to 17, which will provide room for additional alternates in case of a lengthy trial, Riquelme said.

Story continues

The jury room — which is typically a room off the courtroom — will be in one of the permanent courtrooms inside the county courthouse, meaning any time court needs to be held outside the presence of the jury the juniors will need to be escorted there.

The court is hoping that clear guidance to the lawyers and court staff will keep such movement to a minimum, Riquelme said.

"Our hope is that attorneys know exactly what to expect when they come in," she said. "We're trying to be as transparent as possible about the process."

Because of a backlog of cases, when trials resume there may be more than one case ready to go to trial at a time, Riquelme said. Because of precautions put in place because of COVID-19, only one trial can be handled at a time, and judges will determine which cases go first.

Those decisions will be based on several factors, including the age of the case, availability of witnesses and whether the defendant is being held in custody, Riquelme said.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports