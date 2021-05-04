Skagit County teens charged in drive-by shootings

May 4—MOUNT VERNON — Four Skagit County teens have been charged as adults in two April shootings that police believe are likely gang related.

Three of the teens — Guillermo Garcia, Adrian Martinez-Vallejo and Nathan Rodriguez Alvarado — each 17, are charged in relation to an April 21 drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.

According to court records, a witness to the shooting reported driving behind a white sedan in the 200 block of North 21st Street when he saw two males jump out from behind a dumpster at a nearby apartment complex and begin shooting at the white car.

Those in the white car reportedly shot back at the males behind the dumpster, hitting one of them. Those males ran off and got into a red vehicle, court documents state.

A short time later, a teen arrived at the Skagit Valley Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg, documents state. When interviewed by police he claimed he did not know how he was shot.

Police suspect the shooting involved members of rival gangs, documents state.

Because of their ages and the nature of the charges, state law requires each of the teens to be charged as adults. They are charged in Skagit County Superior Court with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

They are each being held in the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center on $250,000 bail.

The fourth boy, Gerardo Avalos-Ayala, 16, is accused of being the getaway driver in a shooting that occurred in Burlington on April 17.

In that case, Avalos-Ayala reportedly showed up to a residence in the 100 block of South Gardner Street for a planned fistfight with other teens, court documents state.

When he arrived at the residence, a passenger in his car allegedly fired a gun at the other teens, striking two of them.

The teens both required medical treatment.

Because of his age and the nature of the charges, state law required Avalos-Ayala to be charged as an adult.

He is charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm or deadly weapon, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The first-degree assault charges against Avalos-Ayala each carry a firearm enhancement, which could add time to any potential sentence he receives.

Avalos-Ayala's bail was originally set at $500,000 but was later reduced to $250,000. He is being held in the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center.

