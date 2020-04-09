Skanska Rehabilitates Benjamin Franklin Bridge, USA, for USD 195 M, About SEK 1.9 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Delaware River Port Authority to rehabilitate the Benjamin Franklin Bridge connecting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Camden, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth approximately USD 195 M, about SEK 1.9 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The project includes the rehabilitation of an iconic suspension bridge encompassing over 1,100 meters (3,500 feet) from anchorage to anchorage, carrying seven lanes of traffic and two rail lines. It also includes the installation of a main cable dehumidification system and elastomeric wrapping, walkway widening, painting, miscellaneous steel repairs, rehabilitation of the anchorages, and decorative lighting.

Construction began in February 2020 and is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

