Skanska Signs Five-year Asset Management Contract With Welsh Water in UK for About GBP 193 M, About SEK 2.4 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a five-year contract with Welsh Water to deliver its Asset Management Programme in the UK. The contract will be worth about GBP 193 M, about SEK 2.4 billion, over the five-year period. Skanska will include the first two years of the contract, worth GBP 52 M, about SEK 640 M, in the order bookings for Europe for the first quarter of 2020.

As part of the contract, Skanska is responsible for building critical infrastructure across water treatment works and pumping stations as well as upgrading dams and managing pipe installations.

Skanska's focus is on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that make a positive and lasting difference to Welsh Water customers.

The contract runs from April 2020 to 31 March 2025.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

