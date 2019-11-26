Skanska Wins International Innovation Prize for European Spallation Source

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish contribution, with Skanska at the forefront, to the global innovation competition Autodesk AEC Excellence Awards 2019 earned first prize in the category "Building Design, Large projects". The prize was awarded for the design, planning and engineering of the European Spallation Source, ESS, one of the largest scientific and technical infrastructure projects ever undertaken.

"This is one of the highest accolades that can be awarded in terms of technology and digitalization in construction. It's a welcome proof that digitalization of the industry is progressing rapidly and that we are frontrunners," says Martin Hörestrand, Skanska's digital leader at ESS.

ESS is a project engaging many highly skilled employees, with digital tools and methods being applied throughout the project. When the project, which is currently under construction, has been completed it will be a multi-disciplinary research facility based on a world-leading neutron source, with state-of-the-art neutron instruments, the world's most powerful linear accelerator and a data center for scientific data processing.

