Skate in the sky at NYC's highest ice rink

TechCrunch

Shein, the fast fashion giant that has thrived on its nimble supply chain in China, is expanding its product range by scooping up competitors. In a statement released on Monday, the Singapore-headquartered firm announced its acquisition of Missguided, a struggling fashion brand based out of Manchester, U.K., for an undisclosed amount from Fraser Group. This confirms a report by Sky News in September that Shein was in talks to buy Missguided.