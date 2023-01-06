Skateboard getaway? Exeter police arrest suspect in unusual burglary

EXETER — A former Exeter man will be arraigned later this month on felony charges stemming from a burglary at a local business in which he allegedly used a motorized skateboard as the mode of transportation.

Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, is charged with burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the break-in at New England Truck Center last September.

The Exeter Police Department’s investigation into Dean began when officers responded to the business at 156 Epping Road at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022, to investigate a report of a burglary. Officers were called by New Hampshire State Police after a shattered window was discovered while a trooper was investigating an earlier motor vehicle crash on Route 101.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that a rock was used to break the window. A review of surveillance video taken around the time of the burglary showed a person entering the property riding a motorized long skateboard amid a heavy rainstorm at approximately 8:30 p.m. Surveillance then showed the individual later identified by police as Dean making a wide loop through the parking lot on the skateboard before exiting with what appeared to be a cash box from the business with money and checks totaling in excess of $1,500, police allege.

Shortly after leaving New England Truck Center on the skateboard, Dean is believed to have entered his silver 2014 Mercedes-Benz located nearby and left the area in the vehicle, police allege. Several minutes after the burglary, Dean’s car was involved in a crash on Route 101. Dean allegedly left the scene of the crash, which is being investigated by New Hampshire State Police.

Exeter police issued an arrest warrant for Dean on the burglary and criminal mischief charges, but his whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested by the Keene Police Department on Dec. 19, 2022, following a motor vehicle pursuit in their city.

Burglary suspect on skateboard in Exeter.

The Exeter Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division has worked the case in conjunction with federal probation and parole attempting to track down Dean since Oct. 27, 2022.

“This was a very unusual case. In my 22 years in law enforcement this is the first time I’ve seen a suspect using a motorized skateboard to carry out a crime. Fortunately, our detectives were able to piece this together quickly and identify the suspect,” Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said.

Dean is scheduled to be arraigned on the Exeter Police Department’s charges on Jan. 19 in Rockingham Superior Court.

