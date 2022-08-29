Skateboarder charged with exposing himself on Southington rails to trails

A man has been charged with allegedly exposing himself to people walking on the Rails to Trails in Southington while riding a skateboard this summer, police said.

On several days in mid-July, Southington police said they received multiple reports that a man riding a skateboard was exposing himself as he passed by people walking on the Rails to Trails, a popular trail that runs between the Southington and Cheshire town lines.

Police responded to the scene multiple times and worked with witnesses to identify the man as 30-year-old Emmanuel Martinez-Morales of Naugatuck, according to the Southington Police Department.

Martinez-Morales turned himself in on a warrant on Monday and was charged with three counts of public indecency and three counts of second-degree breach of peace, police said.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 2 in New Britain Superior Court, according to police