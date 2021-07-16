Skateboarder says Lawrence police officer broke his arm during 2019 arrest: lawsuit

Katie Moore
·2 min read

A man who says a Lawrence police officer broke his arm during an encounter in 2019 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the police department and former prosecutor Amy McGowan.

In the lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court of Kansas, Duc Tran says Lawrence police officer Brad Williams tackled him, fractured his arm and dislocated his shoulder. The incident took place in the summer of 2019 as Tran was skateboarding with a friend in the 700 block of New Hampshire.

In addition to the city, the Lawrence Police Department and McGowan, the lawsuit names as defendants Williams, former police chief Gregory Burns, former chief prosecutor LeTiffany Obozele, and the county and city, along with the board of commissioners governing each. McGowan, the former prosecutor, retired in 2019 amid accusations of wrongdoing in several past cases.

According to the lawsuit, Williams told the skateboarders it was illegal to be in the road. Tran told him skateboarding was allowed in the street, but not on sidewalks.

The lawsuit cites a city ordinance confirming Tran was correct.

Williams grabbed Tran’s arm, twisted it and lifted it, fracturing a bone, the lawsuit said.

“You’re hurting me, man,” Tran told the officer, according to audio captured by police and cited in the lawsuit. “You’re breaking my arm.”

When a backup officer arrived, Tran pleaded with them to protect him from Williams, the lawsuit said.

Tran was taken to jail, but charges were not filed and he was released.

However Williams then prepared an affidavit and a criminal case was filed by McGowan, who was then an assistant district attorney. Tran was charged with interference, assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to obey a lawful order.

The lawsuit says McGowan and then-assistant district attorney LeTiffany Obozele charged Tran without probable cause and buried exculpatory evidence about Williams’ credibility.

The lawsuit makes reference to McGowan’s conduct during the Kansas City trial that wrongfully sent Ricky Kidd to prison for 23 years. McGowan was accused of withholding evidence that could have been used in Kidd’s defense.

McGowan retired late in 2019. Obozele also left her position and became a chief prosecutor in Topeka last year.

The charges against Tran were dismissed.

The lawsuit alleges excessive force, failure to train and supervise officers, negligence, battery and malicious prosecution.

Porter Arneill, a spokesman for the City of Lawrence, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

