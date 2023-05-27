Skateboarder who smacked into a trash truck in the NC mountains has died, police say

A 46-year-old skateboarder who collided with a trash truck and a car after running a red light in north Asheville has died, police said late Friday.

Benjamin David Brown was riding his board south on Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) when he entered the intersection with Marcellus Street “against a steady red traffic light” around 5:40 a.m. Monday, according to an Asheville Police Department news release.

He collided with a Republic solid waste collection truck whose driver was eastbound on Marcellus Street and entered the intersection at the same time, police said.

“Brown was dislodged from the truck within a short distance and came to rest in the roadway,” where a car hit him, according to the release.

There was no word on whether either driver was charged

Police urged anyone with information about the collision to call them at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.