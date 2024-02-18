New skating loop in Beckwith Township now open

A Zamboni runs along the ice at the new skating trail located in the Township of Beckwith. The township's reeve, Richard Kidd, says the path doubles as a walking trail during the summer. (Giacomo Panico/CBC - image credit)

There's a new option for people itching to skate this winter in the Township of Beckwith, Ont., roughly 50 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

Officials there have created a one-kilometre loop at Beckwith Park, behind the Beckwith Recreation Complex.

After a bumpy season of brief openings and closures due to warm weather, crews worked to reopen the trail for the Family Day long weekend, said Richard Kidd, the township's reeve.

On Saturday morning, the township posted on social media that the trail was once again open for skaters.

"It's a really good feeling to make that happen again for the people of Beckwith and surrounding areas," Kidd said.

Beckwith Township Reeve Richard Kidd, left, and Chief Administrative Officer Cassandra McGregor, right, say the new skating trail has been a hit with the community and visitors.

Reeve Richard Kidd, left, and chief administrative officer Cassandra McGregor, right, say the new skating trail has been a hit with the community and visitors. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

According to Kidd, the trail is "multi-use." In the summer, people can walk along the tree-lined path, while in the winter, they can skate on the loop.

"We're about being a healthy, active community and this is another way of people being able to be active at their own time, when they want to," Kidd said.

Cassandra McGregor, chief administrative officer for the township, said there's been "a lot of great feedback from the community and from our visitors as well" regarding the skating trail.

"There's people pushing grandparents in wheelchairs and children with skating aids or strollers," McGregor said. "It's really for all ages, and it's really nice to see that impact."

During one of the earlier openings, Kidd said all the staff from the township skated along the loop. He added that the record for fastest lap is four minutes and 40 seconds.

Here's where else you can skate this weekend

Although the Rideau Canal Skateway has been closed for more than three weeks, the National Capital Commission says a stretch is expected to open Sunday at noon.

Environment Canada is forecasting a stretch of freezing temperatures going as low as -16 C on Sunday night.

Other local skating trails say they will be open over the Family Day long weekend, including Icelynd in Stittsville and RiverOak in Metcalfe.

Skating in the Forest, about 60 kilometres northwest of Ottawa in Lac des Loups, Que., will also be open over the long weekend, its owner Dave Mayer said.

"This weekend is probably going to be our best weekend this winter," Mayer said. "We brought the ice back to mint condition."

Countryside Adventures, which is about 70 kilometres east of Ottawa in Moose Creek, Ont. posted on social media that they'll be open over the long weekend as well.

Finally, Little Penguin in Gatineau, Que. is providing day-to-day updates on the status of their trail. On Saturday morning, the trail posted on social media that ice conditions are "excellent."