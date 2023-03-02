Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) insider upped their holding by 28% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.'s (NYSE:SKX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Skechers U.S.A

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Michael Greenberg for US$3.9m worth of shares, at about US$38.23 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$45.32. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Skechers U.S.A Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Skechers U.S.A shares. In total, insiders sold US$824k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Skechers U.S.A Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Skechers U.S.A insiders own 5.0% of the company, currently worth about US$354m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Skechers U.S.A Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Skechers U.S.A stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Skechers U.S.A you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

