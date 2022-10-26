Skeeby solar farm should go ahead, say planners

The solar farm would generate enough power for more than 11,000 homes

Plans for a large solar farm, described by objectors as a "blot on the landscape", should go ahead, planning officers have said.

PWA Planning said the scheme, at Skeeby, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, would generate power for 11,445 homes.

Objectors said the farm, the size of 130 football pitches, would hinder views on a main approach to the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The scheme will go before Richmondshire councillors on 1 November.

The firm's application states it would be built on farmland south-east of the A1608 Darlington Road, and would produce up to 40MW of renewable energy, which would off-set up to 21,250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans have attracted 97 letters of support and a 50-signature petition backing it on energy security grounds.

Objectors expressed concerns about the farm's impact on the landscape close to Richmond, a gateway to the Yorkshire Dales

It is opposed by Richmond Town Council and Easby, Brompton-on-Swale and Skeeby parish councils.

A spokesperson for Skeeby's parish council said they recognised the need for renewable energy sources, but said it should not come "at the detriment to the amenities of the public".

"It is our view that the proposed solar farm will be a blot on the landscape," they added.

Some 117 letters and a 650-signature petition objecting to the scheme have also been received.

Council planning officers concluded views of the solar farm, on the routes into and out of Richmond and the Yorkshire Dales, would be limited.

Recommending approval, they said there was no evidence "renewables would necessarily have an impact on tourism".

The farm would, they added, make a significant contribution towards meeting national targets and policy concerning renewable energy.

