Skegness climate protesters draw giant postcard to PM on beach

Climate protesters have drawn a giant postcard to Rishi Sunak on Skegness beach.

Messages including "down let us drown" and "ban single use plastic" were written into a 150-metre stretch of sand on Tuesday.

Rights Community Action (RCA) claimed the Lincolnshire town was at "risk of devastation" from the climate crisis.

The government released its latest proposals for boosting the country's resilience on Monday.

The five-year national adaptation plan outlined measures to tackle overheating and flooding.

But the 140-page document was criticised by experts for not containing substantial new money or legislation.

RCA, which worked on the Skegness protest with arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, called for the prime minister to give local councils more power to take action.

It said existing planning rules were "inadequate" and "investment falls far short of what is required".

Naomi Luhde-Thompson, director of RCA, said: "No-one's paying attention to communities like Skegness - the government certainly isn't.

"These are places on the edge, living with the impacts of the climate crisis, that is here and happening now.

"The government has to change the law on climate change and planning, so these communities can be saved."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said planned adaptations included building new flood defences, more green spaces and infrastructure that could withstand changes to the climate.

It said it was investing £15m in researching solutions to climate change and piloting a new climate risk information service.

