Skeletal remains discovered in Lansing, leading to death investigation

LANSING, Kan. — Lansing police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating after discovering skeletal remains.

The city said the remains were found in the area of N. Main/K-7 and Connie Street.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told FOX4 this is considered a death investigation at this point and it’s in its initial states.

A KBI spokesperson was not able to release any further information on the remains.

The city of Lansing said the outside southbound lanes of Main Street are closed as officials investigate. It’s unclear at this point when the lanes will reopen.

