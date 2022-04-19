Skeletal remains of Evansville man found in Owensboro, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that skeletal remains found in Owensboro, Kentucky, are those of an Evansville man.

Investigators identified the remains as those of 61-year-old David Jenkins, Sheriff's Deputy Major Scott Wedding said.

"There is no indication that he was hit by a vehicle nor is there any indication that anyone had done anything to him," Scott said.

On Thursday, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 1400 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Owensboro after a caller reported finding what he thought to be skeletal remains, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The remains were transported to the Madisonville Medical Examiner's Office, where investigators were able to lift latent prints from Jenkins' palm, police said.

The Madisonville Medical Examiner's Office does not suspect foul play.

