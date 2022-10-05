Skeletal remains found in Collin County identified as woman missing from Dallas since 2020

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified skeletal remains found in Princeton on Feb. 13 as those of Mercedes Clement, a woman who went missing from Dallas in 2020, according to a news release from Dallas police.

Police said the remains were found at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 on Feb. 13. On Monday, homicide detectives were contacted by the medical examiner about the positive identification.

Clement was last seen in the area of the Koko Apartments off Harry Hines Boulevard, according to Dallas police. Detectives are still investigating what happened leading up to her disappearance and death.

Clement’s mother, Alicia Gazotti, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday, “While we are grieving immensely, at least now we can bring her home. The investigation remains ongoing and this will hopefully speed up the process of pressing charges on those responsible.”

“Thank you for continuing to share in this journey with us,” the post reads. “It’s not over as we continue to pursue justice. May your light continue to shine bright my beautiful baby girl. All who knew you, loved you fiercely.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or via email, patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.