Skeletal remains found at former industrial plant in Madison County, coroner says

Madison County authorities are investigating skeletal remains found at a former industrial plant and whether the person is a man reported missing last summer, the coroner said Friday.

The remains were found Thursday in the former Chemetco Industrial Plant at 3754 Chemetco Lane in Hartford, according to a news release from Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn.

“Authorities are aware of a missing person, Vernon Law, who has been missing from Wood River, IL since July 2022 and they are investigating that lead,” the news release stated.

Law worked as deckhand on the river boat “Kevin Michael.”

Law was last seen by a co-worker at the Economy Boat Store in Wood River on July 21 and he also was later seen on a video when he was walking south on Illinois 3 in Hartford on that same day according to a release from the Wood River Police Department.

Anyone with information about Law is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

The remains were discovered by a person who was doing aerial mapping of the Chemetco property, the coroner said.

Hartford and Wood River police are investigating the case along with the coroner’s office. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted in the search of the area.