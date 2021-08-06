Skeletal remains found months ago in Kansas City woods investigated as homicide

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

Police opened a homicide investigation after investigation revealed skeletal remains found months ago were from the victim of a suspicious death, a police spokeswoman said Friday.

The remains were found by a woman in early March, in a wooded area near West 34th Street and Roanoke Road. She called police saying she found what looked liked human bones.

Detectives and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and began a death investigation.

“An extensive examination of the remains was completed over the last several months which revealed injuries to the victim which appear suspicious,” said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. “This case is being investigated as a homicide.”

Investigators are still working to identify the victim, who is believed to be an adult male.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

