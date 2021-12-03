Skeletal remains found in Mt. Zion area

Dec. 3—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of skeletal remains late Thursday morning in northern Pulaski County.

The remains are believed to be those of Roy Chumbley, who was reported missing on October 4.

According to PCSO, the agency's Criminal Investigations Division joined volunteers from the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and Pulaski County Emergency Management in searching a remote wooded location in the Mount Zion area of northern Pulaski County for the missing man. That search began at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the skeletal remains were discovered around 11:45 a.m.

PCSO Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones called for Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, who arrived at the scene with Assistant Coroner Gerald Collingsworth. The Coroner's Office collected the skeletal remains and will be transporting them to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing by Det. Sergeant Cody Cundiff and other investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Coroner's Office.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office web page at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.