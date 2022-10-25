Skeletal remains found near gas station in east Kansas City, police say

Skeletal remains were found in east Kansas City Monday night, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to the 3000 block of Van Brunt Boulevard after a caller walking their dog saw what they believed to be a dead body.

Police located the remains behind a fence on the east side of a gas station, said Captain Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with KCPD.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death, Foreman said.