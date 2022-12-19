Skeletal remains found near Heath Springs identified as man who went missing in 2021

A deer hunter came across skeletal remains in the woods near Heath Springs last week, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as a man who had been missing since November of 2021.

According to the LCSO, authorities went to an area Sunday morning near Beaver Creek Road after the deer hunter found the remains “deep in the woods.” Crime scene investigators also found a shoe and clothing items, and they were taken to the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators suspected the remains belonged to 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who had been missing from the area for over a year. The coroner’s office got Hannah’s medical records, and they were able to match a CT scan to positively identify the remains as Hannah.

KEEP UPDATED: Police search for missing 11-year-old; mom, stepdad accused of not reporting disappearance

A report says the coroner’s office believes Hannah’s medical conditions made him disoriented, and that “exposure to the elements and low temperatures led to his death.” The sheriff’s office didn’t say foul play is suspected.

Both the coroner’s office and sheriff’s office shared condolences for Hannah’s family.

“While we all hope for a different outcome when a loved one is missing, there is such relief in being able to locate a family’s loved one and provide closure for them,” said Coroner Karla Deese.

(WATCH BELOW: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Lancaster County; troopers searching for driver)