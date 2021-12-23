Skeletal remains found off Fall Creek Road in Branson, police say

Branson police are investigating a scene after skeletal remains were found near Fall Creek Road Wednesday afternoon.

At around noon, Branson law enforcement received a 911 call from a person who found the remains and responding units found "several skeletal remains" in a heavily wooded area. Communications manager for the city Melody Pettit clarified in a phone call that there is only one human's remains, not several.

"The remains have been identified as human," according to the police department.

The police and Taney County Coroner are investigating the scene.

"The investigation is in the preliminary stages," the police department stated.

The remains have not been identified yet, nor have officials released a gender, Pettit added.

Coroner Tony Mullen is coordinating with a forensic odonatologist and medical personnel to identify the remains and seek a cause of death.

After the remains of Deborah Brown — found by a mushroom hunter — were identified using similar methods in March, Mullen explained that authorities had to turn to a forensic odontologist, or someone who specializes in identifying human remains that cannot be identified using face recognition, fingerprints or other means.

This process led to them finding medical records tied to a CT scan — or computed tomography — that showed the woman’s teeth, and Brown was positively identified.

More: Deborah Brown's remains found in Branson identified with help from forensic odontologist, coroner says

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Human remains found in Branson, MO, off Fall Creek Road, police say