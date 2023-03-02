Update: Skeletal remains found in Panama City beach might have been there for a year

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Chief J.R. Talamantez of the Beach Police said the skeletal remains found late Monday night in Panama City Beach might have been there for about a year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, local law enforcement still were working to get information on the remains, which were found by a bystander in a wooded area near the West End Fire Department.

Talamantez said the remains have been turned over to the District 14 Medical Examiner's Office for evaluation.

"Our detectives, in conjunction with Bay County Sheriff's Office crime scene units, spent the better part of two days searching the area that surrounded the location of where the skeletal remains were found," he said. "Our primary objective right now is to figure out exactly who this person is, and to figure out the circumstances surrounding their death."

As of Wednesday afternoon, known details on the remains included:

The remains were found by a bystander late Monday night.

Local law enforcement officials were notified of the remains shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The remains were found on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway (Back Beach Road) near the fire department.

Several bones from the skeleton were found scattered throughout the area.

The remains are believed to have come from only one body.

"Once we identify the person, we'll start conducting a timeline investigation on the last time this person was seen, and try to follow that timeline until, hopefully, where the person was found to determine something that happened in between," Talamantez said. "It's a long process. This is a tough investigation, but I'm confident in our detectives' ability to close this case."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Law enforcement still investigating skeletal remains found in PCB