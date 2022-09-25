Skeletal remains found as police search for missing man in Georgetown, officials say

Skeletal remains were found in Georgetown as police searched for a missing person, authorities said Sunday.

Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort were looking for Wesley Blake when they stumbled upon the remains in a dense thick area, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

An operator of a utility terrain vehicle saw the bones underneath vegetation while riding through the area, the post said.

Blake went missing July 29 near Ridge Street.

The coroner has been alerted.