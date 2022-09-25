Skeletal remains found as police search for missing man in Georgetown, officials say

Maya Brown

Skeletal remains were found in Georgetown as police searched for a missing person, authorities said Sunday.

Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort were looking for Wesley Blake when they stumbled upon the remains in a dense thick area, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

An operator of a utility terrain vehicle saw the bones underneath vegetation while riding through the area, the post said.

Blake went missing July 29 near Ridge Street.

The coroner has been alerted.

Recommended Stories